TSA seeing an increase in people bringing guns to security checkpoints

The TSA says 93% of guns confiscated at airports nationwide so far in 2023 were loaded.

WASHINGTON — The Transporation Security Administration (TSA) is sending out a safety reminder ahead of a busy travel season. Leave your guns at home.

The TSA says it has seen a concerning increase in people bringing guns to security checkpoints. Nationwide, there have been about 1,900 firearms confiscated at airports so far this year. That averages out to about 17 times a day. The agency says the most concerning part, is 93% of those weapons were loaded.

Locally, TSA agents at Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport have intercepted 13 firearms so far this year. Dulles has confiscated nine guns and agents at Reagan National Airport have stopped 12 guns at security checkpoints so far this year.

BREAKING NEWS: @TSA officers intercepted 1,508 guns at airport security checkpoints during the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, averaging 16.8 guns caught per day. More than 93% of the firearms were loaded. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) April 20, 2023

"The most common excuse we hear from people is 'I forgot I had my gun with me.' So far 90% of those guns were loaded. So we're hearing people tell us they forgot they had a loaded gun with them. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are," said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.

Passengers are able to travel with a gun under certain circumstances. The firearm must be unloaded, in a locked hard-side case and must be checked in and declared with the airline.

BWI Thurgood Marshall set a record last year with 35 firearms caught at security checkpoints. In the first four months of this year, they are almost at half that number.