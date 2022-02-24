Number of loaded guns found at airport checkpoints shocks TSA officials

TSA teams at both Washington airports found 49 guns at security checkpoints in 2021, and eight so far this year.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) said they are concerned by the number of travelers at Washington airports carrying loaded guns.

TSA officials say are seeing guns at security checkpoints at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) with more frequency.

“The most common excuse we hear is that someone forgot that they had their gun with them,” said Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for both airports. “That’s no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. It’s part of being a responsible gun owner.”

The TSA teams at both Washington area airports detected a combined 49 guns at the security checkpoints in 2021 and so far they’ve caught eight more guns this year. TSA officers at IAD have stopped two guns and officers at DCA have caught six guns so far in 2022.

For context, in both 2018 and 2019, TSA officers found 33 guns at both airports over the course of the entire year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

If you're caught with a gun at a checkpoint, you could face civil penalties or criminal charges.

“The penalties are stiff for carrying a gun to a checkpoint,” Johnson said. “You could face criminal penalties on top of federal civil citations that can be extremely costly. My advice is to not make the mistake of bringing your gun to the checkpoint in the first place. We’re happy to help transport your firearm. All we ask is that you pack it safely and properly for your flight.”