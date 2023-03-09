TSA: Loaded gun found in carry-on at National Airport

The man claimed he forgot he had his gun with him.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man reportedly attempted to bring a loaded handgun through security at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Thursday.

According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the 9mm was loaded with 15 bullets when it was found when X-raying the man's carry-on bag at security.

The weapon was removed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, who cited the man on a weapon charge. The man claimed he forgot he had his gun with him.

“Guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are well-trained and vigilant and this is the ninth handgun that they have prevented from getting onto a flight here at Reagan National Airport so far this year. Hopefully this will be a strong reminder to others not to bring their guns to our checkpoints. Traveling with a loaded gun that you don’t even know you are carrying is a public safety concern, considering that the bag could be misplaced or the firearm could accidentally be discharged during a bag search. We are happy to make sure that firearms travel with their owners as long as the guns are unloaded and packed properly.”

Firearms are not allowed through security checkpoints but passengers are permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

According to TSA, nine firearms have been found at National Airport this year.

Related Articles Here are the airports where TSA confiscated the most guns in 2022

WATCH NEXT: Here are the airports where TSA confiscated the most guns in 2022