Using the TSA "Do's and Don'ts" for a smooth travel experience at HIA | Travel Smart

With about a month until Labor Day marking the unofficial end to summer, transportation officials are highlighting TSA tips to make your airport trip hassle-free

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There's still about a month left until Labor Day, which typically marks the unofficial end to summer.

Because TSA agents at airports around the nation saw record-breaking numbers of travelers this past July 4th holiday weekend, Labor Day could be busier than any year prior.

Scott Miller, a spokesperson for Harrisburg International Airport, said there's proof of that in South Central Pennsylvania.

"Its been a good, strong summer," said Miller. "Last Thursday (Aug. 3rd), was the busiest day we've had since the (COVID-19) pandemic. Overall, we're probably 94-95% back to where we were from 2019."

That's why TSA officials released their updated list of security "Do's & Don'ts."

The agency's "Six Favorite Tips" include:

When buying a ticket online, enter your full name as it appears on your ID. Do not enter your nickname, even if it's what everyone calls you. The name on your boarding pass should match the name on your ID.

Wearing shoes that are easy to remove and put back on. Shoes that lace up will slow you down. Slip-on shoes are the best.

If you find yourself in a checkpoint line, use that time wisely. Remove all items from your pockets and place them into your carry-on bag. Empty your pockets.

Put your cell phone inside your carry on at the checkpoint. Don't put it in a bin where other people have placed their shoes.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck. You can leave your shoes, belt and a light outerwear jacket on.

Download the free "myTSA" app. The app has features like "What can I bring?" that lets you know where to pack an item. It can also tell you checkpoint wait times, flight delays, and when the TSA PreCheck lane is open.

TSA also shared "Six things TSA officers never do when they are flying":

Do not joke about having an explosive device or claim that you've got a bomb with you. A seemingly innocent joke could not only slow down the security line, but have serious consequences for the individual who made it.

Never put your child or pet through the checkpoint X-Ray unit. TSA officers said it has happened. They remind people to carry them through the metal detector.

Never place small items directly on the X-Ray belt. Phones, keys, boarding passes and other similar items will likely fall between the conveyor belt rollers.

Never bring a full bottle of water to a security check point. People are allowed to bring an empty water bottle or reusable insulated container, then fill it up on the secure side of the checkpoint at a water fountain.

Never use your mouth as an extra hand. Your ID is handled by agents, who handle thousands of other IDs... Think about it.

Never bring a firearm or anything that could present as a weapon to a security checkpoint. There are proper ways to travel with a gun.

Officials with HIA said they've seen an increase in people trying to bring guns through its TSA checkpoint on the individual or in their carry-on.

As of June 30th, 7 firearms have been discovered on individuals attempting to go through security at HIA. In 2022, security saw a record of 10 guns.

"If you're traveling with a gun, it has to go in your checked bag. There is a way and a procedure every airline has you declare and you pack it a certain way and it goes in your checked bag," Miller stressed. "So, it's OK to travel with a gun, what you cannot do is bring it into the cabin with you."

The penalty for carrying weapons through a security checkpoint can reach a maximum of $15,000.