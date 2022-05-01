Traveling during the pandemic? TSA leaders offer tips to help get through checkpoints quickly

Here are some actions travelers can take to get through airport checkpoints during the pandemic in ways that may help reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — According to the Transportation Security Administration, there are a handful of actions that travelers can take in an effort to get through airport checkpoints during the pandemic in ways that may help reduce the likelihood of contracting COVID-19.

While security is TSA’s top priority, the health and safety of TSA employees and the traveling public is of utmost importance, the agency said.

TSA remains in close communication with medical professionals, the CDC, and various government agencies as we continue to carry out its security mission during the pandemic.

Here are a few suggestions that TSA Federal Security Directors want to share with travelers who are scheduled to fly during the pandemic.