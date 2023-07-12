Travelers using American Airlines bus from Lehigh Valley International Airport can now skip security lines at PHL

Rescreening is no longer needed for Landline bus riders from ABE to PHL.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A new program allows travelers from Lehigh Valley International Airport to be screened by TSA at the airport before being transported by bus directly to a gate inside Philadelphia International Airport’s secure area without being rescreened.

The program, which launched this week, allows American Airlines customers traveling on Landline-operated motorcoaches from Lehigh Valley to fly out of Philadelphia.

Customers are now able to arrive at ABE, check in with American, clear security and then board their bus.

Travelers will arrive at a terminal gate at Philadelphia International Airport and proceed straight to their connecting flight without having to go back through security screening.