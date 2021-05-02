Travel Smart: Winter sports

Winter sports may be the answer to beating the winter blues while staying safe - and you don't have to go far to have fun.

WARRINGTON, Pa. — Outdoor activities continue to be amongst the safer ways to entertain ourselves during the Coronavirus global health pandemic. However, as the winter days get colder and shorter, many have written off the outdoors, opting for the warmth of their couch. But just because it’s cold doesn’t mean there's no fun to be had. There is still plenty to do, right here in south central Pennsylvania. That is especially true for winter sports fans.

The mountains have become a refuge for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike. And you don’t have to go far to enjoy it. Nestled away in Warrington Township, York County is Roundtop Mountain Resort. The picturesque views are enough to draw you in, but ask any winter sports fan and they’ll tell you it’s the rush of the mountain that keeps them coming back.

“Feel like a normal person for a day, man," says Mike Grenfell of Baltimore, MD. "I think everybody needs it in some way or another. Coming out to the slopes... it’s a huge morale boost.”

Rhiannon Gelston of Annapolis, MD agrees. She brought the whole family with her to enjoy a day out of the house. “This is such a great sport because you can be outside. You can feel safe. Time on the slopes, time on the lifts with our family. It’s all just the best family sport there is," she says.

However, just because you are outside doesn’t mean you are protected against COVID-19. For that, Roundtop Mountain Resort has had mitigation efforts in place since the start of the season. Perhaps the biggest change is its mask policy, which includes wearing a CDC regulation mask at all times, including when you are on the mountain.

“Obviously things are really different this year. But we’ve done everything that we can with our guest’s safety in mind," says Roundtop Spokesperson Andy DeBrunner. "We’re also requiring everyone to make a reservation for a spot here so we can limit capacity to keep guests safe. Or if you buy a lift ticket that also acts as your reservation. We’re also are going cashless. So it's all credit card required.”

Whether you are a slope bunny just learning how to pizza, or a pro shreddin’ your way downhill, winter sports are a fun and seasonal way to get out of the house and stay safe. And it happens to be the perfect time to hit the hills as DeBrunner tells FOX43 that the recent snowfall has put the mountain at peak condition.