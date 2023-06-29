Travel agent says past week's storms could impact holiday weekend

Airlines may still be playing catch-up after the delays and cancellations from this past week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Blame Mother Nature for problems at the airport this weekend. That's what Faith Ann Bartholomew says.

"It has literally caused havoc at several airports."

Bartholomew runs FAB Travel out of her home in Covington Township. She says this Fourth of July is shaping up to be a big one compared to the past few. But a holiday weekend can't come without problems.

Bartholomew warns that delays and cancellations from storms this past week could have a trickle-down effect as airlines play catch-up.

"Travel for Thursday and Friday was already booked more than normal, so now you've got all these other people trying to get to where they're going or get back home, so it has kind of put a pinch on it."

Bartholomew says the good news is that airlines seem to have gotten a handle on other issues plaguing travelers for the past year.

"They still do have some shortages, and flights do get canceled; because a flight crew times out, there was a delay. But it's nowhere near what it was initially."

If the summer snuck up on you and you don't have any trips planned, Bartholomew says fall travel is the best-kept secret. It's an unpopular time to travel, which allows for some killer deals.

You can check the status of your flight with the WNEP Flight Tracker.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.