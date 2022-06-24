Transport yourself back in time in local Strasburg | Travel Smart

With rising gas prices, consider traveling to historic Strasburg to experience its unique railroads and notable museum

STRASBURG, Pa. — Inflation has been driving the price of nearly everything in recent weeks and months, travel included.

A recent poll conducted by consumer financial services company, Bankrate, showed seven of every ten Americans were considering changing summer travel plans due to inflation and the cost of a trip being too high. That's why we're showing you destinations in your own backyard that you can get to with a tank of gas or less.

This week we’re heading to Strasburg Township, Lancaster County, where you can learn about and experience the rich history of railroads in Pennsylvania by visiting two unique destinations right across the street from each other.

Strasburg Township is the site of two of the Commonwealth's most unique destinations, The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania and the Strasburg Rail Road.

Transport yourself back in time by heading into the Railroad Museum to experience the history of transportation and discover the relevance of railroads in connecting the country.

“It's a pretty impressive world class collection of locomotives and rail road cars anywhere from the 1830's all the way through the early 1980's,” said Museum Director Patrick Morrison.

Home to around 100 historical locomotives, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania also houses a world class collection of artifacts and historic materials including dining car china and heavy track tools.

There is so much to learn as you walk through the rows of train cars stacked one after another and admire the bright colors and intricate details.

“Railroading itself is a very broad topic,” said Morrison. “Virtually anything here can be of interest to someone, or someone will find something of interest here while they wander and explore our exhibits.”

The museum is devoted to preserving these magnificent feats of historical engineering and has restored countless train cars to their original glory.

There's also plenty for the kids to do including exhibits that are both hands on and interactive, ranging from shoveling coal into a mock locomotive firebox or practicing attaching train cars together using a real link-and-pin coupler.

Venture right across the street to America's oldest continuously operated railroad. The Strasburg Rail Road offers authentic steam train rides through Lancaster County. Sit back and relax as you travel through picturesque countryside in one of the various different train car options.

“We continue to run authentic and historic steam trains powered by coal and running through beautiful Lancaster County farm land,” said Vice President of Guest Experience at the Strasburg Rail Road, Steve Barrall.

“Guests can stop by and enjoy a couple different kinds of accommodations on board the trains, all beautifully restored right here by our craftsman.”

The Strasburg Rail Road also offers special immersive and themed experiences. You can place your hand on the throttles and feel the power of a steam engine at your fingertips. Or enjoy Le Train Cabaret, an intimate evening of live entertainment.

“Really, what we find is that people really enjoy the step back in time. The Strasburg Rail Road can be a place that people can find respite and actually feel like it's a little bit more of a relaxed environment, a relaxed feel,” said Barrall.

“There's things to do, it's not boring. You can really take a step back and feel like you're transported back in time and you can enjoy railroading for what it was in its hay day.”