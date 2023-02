The truck driver allegedly disobeyed multiple warning signs and managed to badly wedge the trailer underneath the railroad bridge.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is asking drivers to avoid an intersection because of a stuck truck.

According to police, motorists have been asked to avoid the intersection of N. Orange Street and W. High Street for the next few hours.

The truck driver allegedly disobeyed multiple warning signs and managed to badly wedge the trailer underneath the railroad bridge.