Tips for scheduling last minute summer vacations | Travel Smart

Whether you're still looking to take a trip before the summer is out, or want to get ahead of planning for 2024, a travel expert breaks down what you need to know!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While the end of the summer travel season is near, there's still time to fit in a last-minute vacation.

FOX43 talked to Gary Goldstein, a manager with Pan World Travel Services in York County, to see what people can do to maximize the time left in 2023, or how to get ahead in 2024.

"Right now, we're into the lowest price points of the year for any warm weather destination," said Goldstein.

He stressed that flexibility is the biggest thing for people looking for last-minute vacation deals.

"Be flexible in your destinations, be flexible in your dates, be flexible in how long you want to stay and in the type of property you want to be at," Goldstein added.

While most airfare is relatively high, Goldstein said that the best destination spots to get the most bang for your buck is staying overseas.

"Right now is a great time to visit, the big ones being London, Paris, Rome, Greece. There's some decent deals on hotels. Europe is a great place to visit [in] September, October and into the beginning of November," said Goldstein.

And while folks may be thinking about planning for a trip in the near future, travel experts advise it's a good time to get ahead on planning for 2024 - with the biggest benefit for planning so far in advance being availability.