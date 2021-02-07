Staying safe while traveling | Travel Smart

FOX43's Jackie De Tore spoke with Karen Gershowitz, writer and travel addict, who shared some tips to stay safe while on vacation.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As COVID-19 restrictions lift, people are getting back to traveling.

Gershowitz said that now is a great time to travel within the United States. We're not completely out of the woods in terms of COVID-19, and she said there are plenty of places to explore right here in the U.S if you're looking to keep the family safe.

"The United States is gorgeous," she said. "I can say having been all over the globe that the U.S. is one of the most beautiful, varied countries on the planet."

She did suggest avoiding the most popular places, however, and try to explore lesser known areas; that's where you really learn a place.

If you do decide to travel outside of the U.S. this year, Gershowitz had a few pieces of advice. She said that in her nearly 50 years of traveling, having gone to over 90 countries, traveling just takes a little bit of "street savvy."

"Don't wear a lot of jewelry, don't have anything expensive on you, try not to look like a tourist, dress normally, and try and blend in as best you can. Don't be too worried," she said.

Gershowitz said that she has also found that people are surprisingly friendly and helpful. She mentioned that asking for safe transportation recommendations from the hotels you stay at is also a good choice. Also, always keep your cell phone with you.