Southwest Airlines "WOW Sale" offering $29 flights for spring travel

The airline's sale, which includes one-way flights as low as $29, ends on Thursday, Jan. 7, 12:59 p.m. ET.

Editor's note: The above video is from January 5.

The introduction of the COVID-19 shot has given people hope for the return of 'normal' life in the near future, including traveling for leisure.

With that in mind, Southwest Airlines has launched a four-day "WOW Sale" with one-way flights in March and April for as low as $29.

Flights must be booked 21 days in advance.

Want to check out the mountains of Denver, Colorado? You can get a one-way flight from Baltimore Airport (BWI) to Denver for just $53.

Maybe you prefer to travel to sunny Miami. Flights from Dulles Washington Airport to Miami are as low as $68 during the sale.

Click here to search for eligible flights and the list of terms and conditions.

The sale ends on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 12:59 p.m. ET.