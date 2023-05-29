Seat belt safety highlighted across Pennsylvania with 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

In 2022, there were reportedly 11,955 crashes in Pennsylvania where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 354 deaths.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Drivers are encouraged to practice safe driving throughout the summer and beyond.

Officials from PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) are urging motorists to keep traffic safety at the top of their minds. The agencies are working with municipal police departments and other safety partners across the Commonwealth in the National Click It or Ticket campaign running through June 4.

“Seat belts save lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “If you know someone who doesn’t wear their seat belt, please ask them to consider changing their habit. Losing a loved one in a crash because they weren’t buckled can truly devastate a family. A seat belt is your best protection in a crash, but you have to ‘click it!’”

In 2022, there were reportedly 11,955 crashes in Pennsylvania where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 354 deaths.

It's estimated that 93% of unbelted occupants, or 301 people, who were killed in crashes while traveling in passenger vehicles, including cars, small trucks, vans, and SUVs, could have survived if they had been buckled up.

During the four-day Memorial Day weekend in 2022, PSP troopers investigated 775 crashes that resulted in three fatalities and 191 injuries.

Police also cited 1,080 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued 233 tickets for not securing children in safety seats.

Pennsylvania law requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle.

Children under age four must be properly secured in an approved child safety seat. Children under age two must ride in a rear-facing car seat until they outgrow the maximum weight and height limits designated by the seat manufacturer. Booster seats are required for children ages four to eight.

Troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians offer car seat fittings and inspections throughout Pennsylvania, helping ensure that car seats are in good working condition, installed properly, and free from recalls.

“Child safety seats save lives but are most effective when installed and used correctly,” said PSP commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. “Troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will explain how to correctly install the seat, correct any errors in the installation, and provide information on best practices.”

The checks are free of charge. A complete list of child passenger seat fitting stations is available here.