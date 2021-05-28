Reuniting with loved ones | Travel Smart

As COVID restrictions ease, more and more people are getting back together with family and friends. Here's how to make those reunions successful.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As COVID restrictions wind down, people across the United States are planning their summer trips, and reuniting with family and friends.

In this week's Travel Smart, FOX43's Chelsea Koerbler has advice on how to make these reunions successful.

“People are wanting to travel; they are eager to reunite with their families, when we look at those two things together, that is the reason we at Travelocity have been calling this the season of family reunions.," Katie Junod from Travelocity.com said.

Junod mentioned a few things to keep in mind if you're planning to travel with family this summer.

"Download the Travelocity app," she said. "There’s always special deals which show up on the app which can represent a meaningful savings especially if you’re traveling with an extended group." She said that the company has implemented "cleanliness filters," which allows you to see the cleanest and safest places to stay post-COVID.

She also said it's important to be flexible.

"Be a bit flexible in the destinations that you’re looking for," she said. "There are always deals to be had. Maybe you don’t go on a weekend. Maybe you go mid-week. Maybe you stay a little bit further away from the center of town. If you’re a little bit flexible in your search criteria, there’s still good deals to be had this summer."

Junod also mentioned a few places people are looking to travel this summer. These include Orlando, Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Branson, Missouri, San Antonio, Texas, and Galinburg-Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.