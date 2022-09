Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes.

YORK, Pa. — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced big savings for the month of October.

Beginning Oct. 1 through the Oct. 31, the two transportation services will offer 50% off all fixed route and EXPRESS Token Transit bus passes, including multi-ride and single-ride trips.

These passes may be purchased through the app.