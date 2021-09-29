Pilots ask White House for extension on federal vaccine mandate

Unions say the without an extension, airlines could face “labor shortages and create serious operational problems for American Airlines and its peers.”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pilot unions representing American and Southwest airlines are urging the Biden Administration to give an extension on the federal mandate requiring companies with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated.

In a letter to the White House, the unions say the anticipated 60-day period for mandatory vaccinations could result in “labor shortages and create serious operational problems for American Airlines and its peers.”

In early September, President Joe Biden said employers that do not comply with the vaccine mandate will face up to $14,000 per violation and will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing as an alternative to getting vaccinated.

Passengers at the Harrisburg International Airport had mixed opinions on whether pilots should be vaccinated.

“If they’re vaccinated or not, that’s their vaccinated or not. That’s their own business, that’ no one else’s business,” said Traveler Danny Savage.

Others were in full support.

“I guess if you’re a pilot dealing with the public, I guess you do have to be vaccinated,” added Traveler Carol Kreider.

United Airlines says 96 percent of their employees are vaccinated with 4 percent projected to either receive unpaid leave or termination.

