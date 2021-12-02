Travel Smart: Philadelphia can be your destination for Valentine's Day

On the calendar’s biggest day of love, you can head to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is rich with culture, history, and endless fun. And as the world continues to grapple with a global health crisis, city leaders and business owners are working hand-in-sanitized-hand to keep you and your special someone safe as you enjoy a much needed Valentine's Day escape from daily life.

Visit Philadelphia has partnered with many businesses to create safe and romantic overnight specials. 14 different hotels are offering packages with romantic experiences ranging from couple’s massages and private dinners to shopping and fitness classes for two.

After you have had your fill of gazing into the eyes of your partner, you can spend time admiring the city’s endless culture and history at any number of museums and historical sites. One option is ‘Tipsy History: A Love Story’ at the Betsy Ross House where love is in the air and drinks are flowing.

If private escapes and historical reenactments aren’t your speed, there is plenty of off-beat fun to get the flame of love burning. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is the perfect place to have some fun. Entice your love with your skills on the ice and dazzle them with stunning views from the top of the waterside Ferris wheel.

And for all you lovers on a budget, the sights and sounds of the city set the romantic scene without spending a dime. The two of you can feel the love in the air just by walking around. Visit Philly also has a number of buy-one-get-one-free deals to experience Philly’s museums and attractions. And don’t forget to Instagram your way to romance with a photo at the iconic LOVE Sculpture located in Center City.

Rachel Ferguson, Chief Innovation & Global Diversity Officer at Visit Philadelphia, sat down with FOX43 to talk about them.

Regardless of what you and your partner choose to do, Ferguson says the key is to a safe trip is to plan ahead. "VisitPhilly.com is definitely a resource for you... You can travel smart. You can make sure that you are doing your research," she tells us. “Your seeing when our museums open, reserving your tickets in advance. And by doing so, it's almost as if you have your private experience.” She also advises couples to review the city's COVID-19 guidelines and contact the Independence Visitors Center for more information and assistance.