Pa. state parks see influx of visitors over Memorial Day weekend

Pennsylvania's state parks see influx of people over holiday weekend to kick-off unofficial start to summer.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was a beautiful Memorial Day weekend to get out on the boat, fish lakeside, cook on the grill and celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

"It’s been a beautiful day," said Chris Rhoads of Etters, York County. "We’ve been here all day long.”

People across Central Pennsylvania stayed local for the holiday weekend by visiting our area's outdoors, including York County’s Gifford Pinchot State Park, which some say was the perfect holiday spot.

"It’s been wonderful, doing all kinds of activities with our families bonding," said Nick Melachrinos, of Mechanicsburg. "It’s really good to get together every once in a while. This is kind of rare, but it’s one of our favorite things to do."

Officials say there were no shortage of people this weekend enjoying all that the state park has to offer.

"A lot of people came out to just hang out on the beach, swim, [and] picnic," said Gifford Pinchot State Park Assistant Park Manager Michael Plish. "A lot of people were really happy to be here and enjoy[ed] the weather."

Many of this weekend's state park goers said staying local at Pa.’s state parks and campgrounds were a great way to avoid the Memorial Day weekend travel craze while still enjoying everything needed for a perfect holiday weekend.

"There’s a lot about Pennsylvania that if you just look a little bit inward and look for places like this you’ll find real hidden gems," said Melachrinos. "You got all the mountains, you’ve got all these forests, a beautiful lake. So many things about being local in Pennsylvania that have so much to offer."

"You can go almost anywhere in this area and find almost anything," said Rhoads.

If you’re planning on heading to a state park on Monday for Memorial Day, officials have some advice.