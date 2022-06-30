Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects more than 5.8 million travelers over Fourth of July weekend

This will be almost a 100,000 vehicle increase from last year's traffic tally.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 29.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is projecting more than 5.8 million motorists will be using the Turnpike over Independence Day weekend and through next week.

That is almost 100,000 more than last year's traffic tally of 5.7 million over the same 10-day period.

“Summer travel is kicking into high gear and more than 5.8 million customers will be traveling the PA Turnpike from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 10,” said PA Turnpike CEO, Mark Compton.

“Traffic volumes are expected to be the heaviest this Friday, so do plan ahead and maintain your focus and patience on the roadway.

The daily traffic projected for the holiday period systemwide is:

Friday, July 1 — 715,000 vehicles;

Saturday, July 2 — 545,000 vehicles;

Sunday, July 3 — 430,000 vehicles;

Monday, July 4 — 455,000 vehicles;

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 and 6— 630,000 vehicles each day;

Thursday, July 7 — 655,000 vehicles;

Friday, July 8 — 705,000 vehicles;

Saturday, July 9 — 575,000 vehicles; and

Sunday, July 10 — 525,000 vehicles.

Officers are also urging caution and safe driving habits ahead of the projected travel.

“The summer and early fall are typically dangerous times of year on the nation’s roads, with Independence Day being among the most dangerous due to heavy traffic and distracted and impaired driving,” said Sergeant Zachary Ryland of PA State Police’s Troop T.

“Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles, and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

To help accommodate heavier holiday traffic, the Turnpike will suspend maintenance and construction work. Additionally, all available lanes will be open in each direction beginning 5 a.m. on Friday, July 1 through 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone. To learn more about PA Turnpike conditions or to contact them, use one of these resources:

ON THE TURNPIKE

511PA Smartphone App: real-time, hands-free PA traffic advisories

Digital Message Signs: almost 200 signboards along the Turnpike

ON THE WEB

Follow real-time alerts on Twitter: @PATurnpikeAlert

Check the PA Turnpike and all PA roadways at: www.511PA.com

Waze — a crowd-sourced navigation app that provides real-time traffic conditions with input from other drivers; download at www.waze.com.

BY PHONE