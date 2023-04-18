Pennsylvania drivers reminded to slow down and be cautious around farm equipment on the road

The group spoke about the Rural Roads Safety Week campaign, which was designed to encourage drivers to take proactive measures to protect themselves and others on the road.

"If you are coming behind us, match our speed. If it is a safe passing zone, then proceed around us," said farmer Jason Nailor. "Once you start pulling out, a lot of equipment now has mirrors on it, we can see you come around the vehicle and we can actually give you a little more space if we have the opportunity to get over to the right side a bit more."