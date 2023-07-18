PennDOT establishes weight limit on Columbia-Wrightsville bridge

A 10-ton weight limit was put in place on the nearly 100-year-old bridge after signs of deterioration were discovered during a routine inspection.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has established a new weight limit on the Route 462 Veterans Memorial (Columbia-Wrightsville) Bridge for the first time in its 93-year history.

Vehicles exceeding 10 tons, except for permitted emergency vehicles, are restricted from using the bridge until further notice.

The weight restriction was put in place on the bridge that connects Lancaster and York Counties after signs of deterioration were discovered during a routine inspection in June.

"We discovered some deterioration to some of the load-bearing members, floor beams and columns that support the bridge deck," said David Thompson, community relations manager for PennDOT District 8. "We found some cracking that had not been detected in previous inspections."

PennDOT carries out routine bridge inspections every two years; however, that could change to a 6-month cycle for the Route 462 crossing following the recent discovery. They reassure drivers the bridge is still safe and that the new weight limit is a precautionary measure to prevent further damage.

"We want to make sure that the deterioration doesn’t progress further to the point where we might have to reduce the weight [limit] even further, or heaven forbid close the bridge," said Thompson. "The bridge is safe and it’s just a precaution to prevent further deterioration."

According to PennDOT, more than 11,500 vehicles use the bridge daily and about 600 of those vehicles will be affected by the new weight restriction. Vehicles that exceed 10 tons are suggested to use Route 30 or other alternate routes as a temporary detour.

Local officials say the rerouting of these vehicles will have an economic impact on their towns.

"There’s a serious impact to businesses and major employers here for Wrightsville that use this bridge every day for their business," said Wrightsville Councilmember Eric J. White.

The discovery of the bridge's deterioration will also push back the nearly 80-million-dollar renovation project that was set to begin in early 2024 as officials reassess the rehabilitation plan. However, they assure the local community they are doing all they can to restore the vital crossing.

"It’s an important historical bridge and PennDOT has assured us that they are going to do everything they can to save it," said White. "To Wrightsville, it’s part of our history. It is very embedded in the local community."

The historic Route 462 bridge was built in 1930 and is currently classified as in fair condition.