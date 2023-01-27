PennDOT announces emergency route closure in Manor Township, Lancaster County

The emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the road.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An emergency closure has been implemented along Route 441 in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, the emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the road.

A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.

The road is expected to be closed for the next several days while PennDOT assesses the situation and plans remediation measures.