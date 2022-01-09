Enjoy the great outdoors this Labor Day Weekend | Travel Smart

The Elizabethtown-Hershey KOA is a clean and quiet spot that provides some of the best family fun camping experiences in the area.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The unofficial end of summer is right around the corner, but there are still plenty of attractions to visit and activities to take part in across South Central Pennsylvania.

One of the best things you can do this Labor Day Weekend is to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

Kids are heading back to school and summer is winding down across Pennsylvania, but campers looking to extend the season are taking full advantage of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Campgrounds of America estimates that more than 25 million campers will roll out RVs or pitch tents this weekend, more than Memorial Day or the Fourth of July.

The Elizabethtown-Hershey KOA is a clean and quiet spot that provides some of the best family fun camping experiences in the area.

The family-owned business has been welcoming campers for more than 30 years. Managers say welcoming both new and returning campers is one of the best parts of the job.

“You can meet all sorts of new people. That's probably my favorite thing about it,” said Stephanie Vargas, the operations manager of the Elizabethtown-Hershey KOA.

“Even just working here and growing up here, [I've gotten] to meet so many new people over the years. We have a lot of regulars that come back with us and then a lot of new people that like to join in," said Vargas.

The campground has more than 30 acres of recreational space. Challenge your friends and family to an exciting round of mini golf or cool down by taking a dip in the pool. You can even cast a line into the fully stocked catch and release fishing pond!

The campsite truly is a home away from home with plenty of space to set up a table and some chairs outside your RV.

If you don't have your own, though, the cabins at the Hershey KOA make camping easy and let you in on the community experience.

“When you go to a hotel, you can’t really knock on your neighbor's door and ask them to come out and play, that's really frowned upon. Whereas here that is expected," said Vargas. "You're expected to meet your neighbors and talk with them and sit around a campfire enjoying smores and events."

As the weather cools and the sun sets earlier, making unforgettable memories relaxing and enjoying the outdoors with friends and family is easy at campgrounds across the beautiful state of Pennsylvania.