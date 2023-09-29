One-stop shop for all your fall fun activities at Maize Quest Fun Park | Travel Smart

From apple and pumpkin picking to 30 attractions including an alien themed corn maze, Maize Quest Fun Park has everything you need for a fun fall weekend.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With the autumn season upon us, Maize Quest Fun Park in Fawn Township, York County may be your one-stop shop for all your fun fall activities including apple and pumpkin picking and much more.

"This is the time of year to get out to our family farm. We’ve got apple trees bursting with apples, [a] pumpkin patch with over 100,000 pumpkins and 30 attractions including the big corn maze," said Hugh McPherson, the maze master at Maize Quest Fun Park.

From this year's alien invasion-themed corn maze to the seemingly endless number of apple trees and pumpkins, the park located at Maple Lawns Farm is ready for people looking to enjoy the autumn harvest.

"Fall is just that time to reap the harvest and that is the best when people can fill up their trunk with apples, when they can load up with the pumpkins," said McPherson. "They’re going to go home and the memories continue. That’s the most important part, the adventure keeps happening. You take it all home with you straight from the farm."

On top of all the attractions, the park and farm has a variety of food, baked goods and even wine tasting, a reflection of their goal of offering something for every member of the family to enjoy.

"The little kids can play in the corn box, everybody can jump on the bounce pad, the adventurous kind can go out into the corn maze, everybody can enjoy the bamboo maze and the super mega slide is just so much fun," said McPherson. "The great part about Maize Quest is this is an adventure that everyone can do."

After a fun-filled day, along with all the pumpkins, apples and other fall goods, you’ll surely be taking home memories that will be hard to forget.

"When they come here, they’re all going home with big smiles, kids worn out in the back seat and parents just so happy that they got to spend the day doing something wholesome with the kids," McPherson said.