Meat cleaver seized last year at Harrisburg International Airport makes dubious TSA top ten list for 2021

The cleaver was part of the TSA's "Top Ten Most Unusual Items Found at Security Checkpoints," which was released today on the agency's Twitter page.

An item confiscated at at Transportation Security Administration checkpoint last year made a dubious TSA top ten list, the agency said Monday.

A meat cleaver seized by TSA agents at the airport last June checked in at No. 6 on the TSA's Top Ten Most Unusual Items found at security checkpoints nationwide, the TSA said.

The agency released a video of its top ten list on Twitter.

"Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security," the TSA jokes in its video.

"TSA officers at Harrisburg detected a well-worn, heavy-duty, wooden-handled cleaver that also featured a round hole in the upper corner of the blade," the agency said in a press release announcing the list. "The dirtied blade and handle of the cleaver showed its age with what appeared to be several years’ worth of wear and other markings as a result of frequent use.

"Knives of any type—including cleavers--are not permitted to be carried through an airport security checkpoint."

The TSA's full top ten list:

10. Bullets found in a deodorant stick (Atlantic City International)

9. A foot-long pistol (Newark Liberty International)

8. A meth-filled burrito (Hobby International)

7. A firearm belt buckle (Honolulu International)

6. A meat cleaver (Harrisburg International)

5. A can of Bear Spray (Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport)

4. A machete (Reagan-Washington National Airport)

3. Assorted Fireworks (Syracuse Hancock International)

2. A shotgun-shaped wine holder (Sacramento International)

And at No. 1:

A chainsaw (New Orleans International)

It’s here! “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10 pic.twitter.com/3o2zQs5IrC — TSA (@TSA) January 10, 2022