Meat cleaver seized last year at Harrisburg International Airport makes dubious TSA top ten list for 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The above video is from 2020.
An item confiscated at at Transportation Security Administration checkpoint last year made a dubious TSA top ten list, the agency said Monday.
A meat cleaver seized by TSA agents at the airport last June checked in at No. 6 on the TSA's Top Ten Most Unusual Items found at security checkpoints nationwide, the TSA said.
The agency released a video of its top ten list on Twitter.
"Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security," the TSA jokes in its video.
"TSA officers at Harrisburg detected a well-worn, heavy-duty, wooden-handled cleaver that also featured a round hole in the upper corner of the blade," the agency said in a press release announcing the list. "The dirtied blade and handle of the cleaver showed its age with what appeared to be several years’ worth of wear and other markings as a result of frequent use.
"Knives of any type—including cleavers--are not permitted to be carried through an airport security checkpoint."
The TSA's full top ten list:
10. Bullets found in a deodorant stick (Atlantic City International)
9. A foot-long pistol (Newark Liberty International)
8. A meth-filled burrito (Hobby International)
7. A firearm belt buckle (Honolulu International)
6. A meat cleaver (Harrisburg International)
5. A can of Bear Spray (Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport)
4. A machete (Reagan-Washington National Airport)
3. Assorted Fireworks (Syracuse Hancock International)
2. A shotgun-shaped wine holder (Sacramento International)
And at No. 1:
A chainsaw (New Orleans International)
For more information on what you can and cannot bring on an airplane, visit www.tsa.gov.