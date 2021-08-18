Mask mandate will continue into the winter for people who want to travel

The TSA extended the transportation mask mandate nationwide through January 18

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The mask mandate in airports, on commercial flights, buses, and raily systems has now been extended through January 18.

The transportation mask mandate extension comes as the Delta variant continues to result in an increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide. Several states have also implemented mask restrictions again at businesses and schools.

The TSA said that passengers who refuse to wear a face mask will not be permitted to enter the secure area of the airport, which includes the terminal and gate area.

Passengers who refused to wear a mask will also not be issued a refund by the airlines as the requirement is known when passengers purchase their tickets.

Scott Miller of Harrisburg International Airport told FOX43 most people are complying with the mask mandate. However if they do not comply, "you're not going. It's very simple. You will not go through the security checkpoint. And, if you do go through the checkpoint and refuse to wear it (a mask) on the plane you're going home. It's that simple."

Miller said he was not surprised that the TSA extended the mask mandate. He acknowledged the rising COVID-19 cases across the nation due to the Delta variant. He also noted that several states have reinstated health guidelines.