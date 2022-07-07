Enjoy a day on the water in Lower Windsor Township | Travel Smart

As temperatures heat up this summer, there's no better way to cool down than by visiting local water recreation hotspots.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — From groceries to gas the price of just about everything has been on the rise lately, including travel.

That's why FOX43 has been taking you to destinations right in your own backyard, perfect for day trips that won't break the bank.

As temperatures heat up this summer, there's no better way to cool down than by getting involved in some of the incredible water recreations on Pennsylvania's lakes and rivers.

Stop by Shank's Mare Outfitters located in Lower Windsor Township in York

County for all your kayaking, paddle boarding and outdoor activity needs.

The business has been providing a full slate of rental equipment and activity programming for nearly 45 years.

"Our main focus now is paddle sports, which are self-propelled, so kayaks and stand-up paddle boards," said Liz Winand, the co-owner of Shank’s Mare Outfitter. "We do lessons, rentals and tours.”

Spend a day exploring all that the mighty Susquehanna River has to offer, or check out some of the more hidden offshoot streams and creeks.

“There are five different areas that we highlight within that region. Every one is unique and every one has its own story," said Winland.

The folks at Shank's Mare Outfitters also offer tours for those looking to discover something unique about the river.

The experienced guides know all about the cultural or historical significance of the area, as well as the natural features of the Susquehanna and where to spot the best wildlife.

“There’s a strong bald eagle population around here, you really appreciate it. These youngsters... not so much, but we try to show them the importance of it," said tour guide Shawn.

Safety first though.

The easiest thing you can do to make your water adventure as safe as possible is to wear a life jacket.

Not only is it important, in some cases, it's required by law.

"Children ages 12 and under must always wear a life jacket when aboard a boat less than 20 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards." Officer Carl Maise from the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission said.

On a gorgeous summer day, some say there's nothing better to do than go out, find a peaceful spot, and just enjoy nature

“I think the serenity and the whole idea that you're dealing with an environment that's so much bigger than all of us is what’s important," said Winland. "Also the gratitude of how lucky we are to have this beautiful outdoor setting.”

Shank's Mare Outfitters rents out equipment and runs guided tours throughout the summer.