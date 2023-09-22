"Leaf-peeping" along the tracks, enjoy fall foliage with Northern Central Railway of York | Travel Smart

People who want to enjoy fall sights in a unique way can hop along several different excursions that travel throughout Southern York County.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Northern Central Railway of York in New Freedom has a special way for people to enjoy the upcoming sights of fall.

The non-profit is prepared for its "Fall Foliage Excursions" starting October 7 and running through mid-November.

"We love fall season, leaf-peeping season," said Ashley Zimmerman, Director of Development and Sustainability for Northern Central Railway of York. "You can come, pick an excursion time anywhere from one hour, two and a half hours, or you can go the whole way up to the Howard Tunnel; which is a historical landmark, and that's a three hour ride."

People can travel back in time while seeing the colors of the season, and hop aboard replica Civil War-era diesel and steam locomotives.

"Any train ride you take, you'll get to learn about he history of the railway, the history of the line, the history of the towns along the way," Zimmerman said. "A lot of great things to learn and beautiful scenery along the way."

Because of this year's extreme heat late into the summer, fall foliage is expected to peak early for those rides.

The PA DCNR posts weekly fall foliage updates here.

"Leaf-peeping" isn't the only activity that railway-goers can expect for the fall.

October 1 is the last "Ales on the Rails" event for the season, where riders over the age of 21 can sample special beers. This "Ales on the Rails" is Oktoberfest.

Northern Central Railway of York will also be hosting its marquee event, the annual "PA Cowboy Weekend."

"There's seven different opportunities for you to ride the train behind the steam locomotive, and then you have the opportunity to check out an authentic cowboy camp, so you're really stepping back into the 1800's" Zimmerman said.

First-time visitors that talked to FOX43 loved the experience.

"I think being on a train like this and running on the tracks that have been here for so many years you can kinda put yourself in place of what it would've been in the 1800's and to be traveling via the train," said Tina Thews, who was visited from Maryland with her husband, Dean. "For us it was kinda like we are history lovers, he loves trains, it's just a fun outing for us to be able to relive Pennsylvania's history."

Zimmerman stressed that the non-profit relies on visitors to keep the railway's history alive. However, those who are interested in helping can also mark their calendars to donate on Giving Tuesday in November, and Give Local York in May.