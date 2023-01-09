Pack patience and practice safe driving: Labor Day travel tips

AAA booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises shows Labor Day weekend travel is up over last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — As the summer winds down, roadways are expected to be busier this year for Labor Day compared to last.

AAA booking data for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises shows Labor Day weekend travel is up over last year: domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is asking people to practice safe driving skills while traveling.

“As the number goes up in traffic volume, the number of crashes increases,” said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

According to PennDOT, in September 2022 there were 9,285 crashes and 102 fatalities. The number of hits increased towards the end of the year, and fatalities averaged around the same number.

“So over the Labor Day weekend, which is Friday through Monday, we had more than 1,200 crashes statewide,” said Schreffler. "Unfortunately, 17 deaths, four of which happened here in the mid-state, and we had about 800 and some injuries as a result of those crashes."

PennDOT, in partnership with Pennsylvania State Troopers, just rolled out a crackdown on impaired driving for the holiday weekend. Starting Thursday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 4, there will be an increase DUI checkpoints, police presence and patrol on the roadways to crack down on distracted and impaired driving.

A few safety tips to keep in mind while traveling for the holiday weekend are: