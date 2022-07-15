Here's how to travel more sustainably while saving money this summer, according to a Google expert

FOX43 spoke with Alex Joseph, Sustainability and Communications manager at Google, who offered some tips on helping you get around without breaking the bank.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Everything costs too much right now, and that unfortunately still includes gas, and pretty much anything else involving travel.

While gas prices nationwide dropped a bit this week, they are still among the highest we've seen in the United States, and according to Google, the search "why are flights so expensive?" hit an all-time high in May.

FOX43 spoke with Alex Joseph, Sustainability and Communications manager at Google, who offered some tips on helping you get around without breaking the bank. He spoke about features that people can use that are built right into Google Maps, as well as travel trends that the company has been seeing and tracking.

"People are looking to find the cheapest gas closest to them, so we've built features right into Google Maps that help them do just that," he said.

He says that at the top of the Google Maps app, there is a gas station icon. If you click on it, it shows you nearby gas stations. Not only that, but it also shows you the price per gallon at these nearby stations, so you can pick which one you'd like to go to.

Joseph says this data is updated every 24 hours.

"We (Google Maps) can help you make sure you make an informed decision, find the cheapest gas, and navigate right there," he said.

And not only are people focusing on saving money right now, many are looking for ways to travel more sustainably, as well.

Google has several features that are "all about making the sustainable and easier choice," according to Joseph. "The good thing is that oftentimes when you're traveling, the sustainable choice is actually the cheaper choice."

One of these features is eco-friendly routing. This tool allows users to save money on gas by letting you see the most fuel-efficient route to your destination. If the route that Google is already providing you is not already the most eco-friendly option, Joseph says, though it may not be the fastest, it will show you an alternative route that you can choose.

The way this looks in the app is that there's always a second route next to the one that is the fastest on your screen. It has a little green leaf next to it, and the route is usually only about one to two minutes longer. This can sometimes save you 5 to 10% of the gas in your tank.

"With gas prices where they are now nationally, that's equivalent to 20 to 30 cents per gallon," Joseph added.

Another big travel topic on people's minds: flights.

There's been a large increase nationally of people comparing prices between different modes of transportation, Joseph says.

"This really speaks to the idea that people are trying to make an informed decision; they're trying to be really cost-conscious as they're planning summer travel," Joseph said.

Joseph also added that Google Maps offers information on public transportation, as well. While this usually applies to those in big cities, like Philadelphia or Pittsburgh if we're talking about Pennsylvania, it's worth noting as people travel.

"By typing in your destination at the top of the Google Maps app, you will not only see driving directions, but you'll also see subways, buses, ferries, whatever is relevant to your area," he said.

Joseph also noted that bike sharing is becoming increasingly popular across the country. Since May 1, cycling in the United States has increased by 20%. This is likely due to a combination of warmer weather and rising gas prices, he says.

"There are all sorts of alternative modes of transportation, many of them are often both more sustainable and cheaper to take," he said.