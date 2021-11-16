High gas prices discouraging holiday travel

Pain at the pump could keep more drivers at home this Thanksgiving. A new survey suggests many Americans are deciding not to get behind the wheel for the holiday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — High gas prices are giving drivers more to chew on as they look ahead to turkey day, and many are deciding to leave their cars parked.

Gas prices won't show up on your list of things to be thankful for this time of year.

Newswatch 16 found some gas stations in Luzerne County charging more than $3.60 per gallon.

New York resident Tom Braim has seen it firsthand.

He and his wife passed through Pennsylvania on their way to Florida for the winter.

"The prices have risen, yes. It was $3.57, and I haven't filled up since I left home," he said.

With gas prices this high, many drivers said they're skipping those annual Thanksgiving road trips this year.

New data from fuel tracker GasBuddy shows just 32% of Americans surveyed plan to travel. That's down from 35% last year and 65% in 2019.

John and Debbie Carlough are visiting family in New York and noticed the price difference heading north.

"It's bad. It also varies very much," John said. "When we left North Carolina, I paid $3.16. I just paid $3.65 a gallon. So it's geography again, you know. Wherever you are and whatever they can get."

Newswatch 16 spoke to some Pennsylvania residents off camera who said they'll be staying home this year.

Braim said he wouldn't stay home even if gas prices were higher.

"We'll spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with my daughter and grandson," he said.

The Carloughs question the survey results.

"I don't believe it. I still think they'll travel, I do," Debbie said. "I mean we're even going farther north than we've ever been."

"Yeah, we're traveling. I think people will," John added. "They may tell you no, but I think a good number of people will still bite the bullet and travel."

You can find the lowest gas prices this holiday season using WNEP's gas tracker.