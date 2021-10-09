Explore these three hidden gems in York County for your next staycation | Travel Smart

Chrissy Tobias, communication specialist with Explore York, shares three hidden gems around York County to experience.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The CDC has advised people not to travel, but that doesn't have to cancel all your vacation plans.

When you think about travel, chances are you think of far-off destinations. But, there is actually plenty of adventure right here in our own backyard.

Chrissy Tobias, with Explore York, reveals three unique locations in York County.

Our first hidden gem in York County is Mill Creek Falls along the Mason Dixon Trail.

This picturesque waterfall, located in Airville, Pennsylvania, is 25 feet tall and flows into the Susquehanna River. The waterfall also turns into quite the watering hole for families who stop to take a dip.

“You completely disconnect from civilization, there are no WIFI signals, there are no text messages coming in, you can walk right down to the water and let the kids splash in the waterfall and have a nice picnic on the rocks," Tobias said.

If wining and dining is more your speed, then he has the perfect place for you, as well.

Our second hidden gem is York County’s newest winery Balla Cloiche Vineyards in Stewartstown. It has over 20 acres and offers eight different wines to wine lovers.

“It’s a gorgeous location to sit with a loved one and enjoy a glass of wine while looking at the vines,” Tobias said.

Our third gem is the Warehime Myers Mansion in Hanover. The museum is home to historical artifacts that tell Hanover’s rich history.

"It's actually a house that they have restored and is filled with really cool exhibits about how it was to live in that time, and they also opened on that property, in 2021, the Hanover history museum and that’s where you’re going to find all of these exhibits about the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, and how Hanover came to be in York county,” Tobias said.

So, next time you want to go on a vacation, consider becoming a tourist in your own area. You never know what hidden gems you may stumble upon.