Donkey invites you to book a stay at 'Shrek's Swamp'

"Onion and ogre enthusiasts" can request to book the exclusive fairytale stay starting on Oct. 13.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you didn't already have a reason to visit the breathtaking, historical Scottish Highlands—now you do.

Calling all Dreamworks fans, because in just a few weeks, you can apply for an exclusive two-night stay in "Shrek's Swamp," nestled in the enchanting woods of Scotland. Not a real swamp, of course, but an Airbnb that is a near-perfect replica of the animated movie masterpiece.

Airbnb announced on its website Tuesday that "onion and ogre enthusiasts can request to book this fairytale stay in Shrek’s Swamp beginning October 13 at 6 p.m. BST."

Donkey is babysitting the swamp for Shrek, and on this fairytale stay, "guests will have the chance to live their own versions of the layered ogre life for two special, starry nights (minus the torches, pitchforks, and intrusive Duloc Knights)," Airbnb said.

The far, far away Airbnb features "earwax candlelights," Shrek's green chair where Donkey declared he was making waffles, and even the outhouse. In fact, guests can expect to enjoy some freshly made waffles each morning during their stay, Airbnb said.

Airbnb said those who request to book the exclusive two-night stay can have up to three guests, and the stay is slated for Oct. 27-29 for £0 a night, "a nod to the priceless refuge Shrek’s Swamp has provided fairytale creatures of all kinds."

Airbnb added that this two-night stay is not a contest, and to note beforehand that the bathroom is located 20 meters from the main living area in a standalone facility.

The "Shrek's Swamp" property is independently owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate.

To request to book this fairytale stay starting Oct. 13, click here.