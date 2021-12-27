Harrisburg International Airport keeping travels smooth amid nationwide flight delays

Travelers having pleasant experience with Harrisburg International airport despite national flight delays.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — National flight delays and cancellations across the country haven’t affected Harrisburg International Airport (HIA). Many travelers passing through the airport said they have lucked out with their flights.

"It’s been fine and smooth it seems like everything is on time so no problems," said Andrew Vrpicek, who is making his way to Chicago.

Not all travelers were that lucky. Flights to and from Orlando via Frontier Airlines were canceled Monday night. Most other flights took off on time, without a hitch.

“It’s great. Harrisburg always runs pretty smoothly. It seems like they don’t have as many problems,” said Mary Deperrot. “It’s easy and not a big airport. It’s easy to get in and out and we rarely have delays here.”

Masks are still required throughout the airport. Despite the rising number of new COVID-19 cases, travelers said they are not worried about the risk. People like Donnie Moyer feel they have enough protection when taking every safety precaution.

"You follow the protocol and you do what you have to do,” said Moyer. “I’m fully vaccinated so you just take it as it comes."