Outdoor hidden gems in Harrisburg | Travel Smart

The CDC has recommended restricted travel, however, there is still time to enjoy a vacation and get outside.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As fall approaches, and the CDC continues to recommend restricted travel, your next staycation may be exploring the outdoors at some local attractions.

“Sometimes, when people think of Harrisburg, they think of the city and the picture of the dome comes to mind and the downtown and there are so many things to do in the downtown but it’s more than that,” Rohrbaugh said.

Allison Rohrbaugh, from Visit Hersey and Harrisburg, shares three outdoor venues that will make your close-to-home vacation an adventurous one.

Our first hidden gem in Harrisburg is Wildwood Park.

This 229-acre park offers visitors a place to relax, get up close with nature, and learn about wildlife. The park has about six miles of trails and a boardwalk you can stroll down to check out the beautiful views. Plus, you never know what creatures you might see.

“Wildwood is lovely because it is tucked away," she said. "It’s so close to the city, when you’re talking about mileage, it's right next door to the buzz and the bustle of the city but it’s insulated from it, it’s tucked away in this gorgeous oasis of wildlife and nature. There is a nature center on site that is fantastic."

Our second hidden gem is Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation.

Boyd Big Tree Preserve is the habitat for numerous species of big trees and is the home to many species of birds. If you’re feeling adventurous, there are many different hiking trails throughout the 1,025 acre conservation.

“You have some short trails and then you have some longer loops that families can enjoy and again there is a varied skill set so you can go out with family and have a leisurely walk or you can go out and do something that is more challenging," Rohrbaugh said. "Especially now, as we are leading into fall and the leaves are changing, just gorgeous scenery that you’ll find out there."

Our last stop on our outdoor hidden gems tour throughout Harrisburg is Blue Mountain Outfitters.

Blue Mountain Outfitters is your one stop shop for all your water adventure needs. There, you’re able to get out on the Susquehanna and sail past the city skyline on a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.

“The folks who run Blue Mountain Outfitters are just a wealth of information and that is important when you’re talking about kayaking," Rohrbaugh said. "Maybe you’re new to it, maybe you’re a beginner at kayaking, or maybe you’ve been doing it for a long time, either way the knowledge that they have about the river...is fantastic."