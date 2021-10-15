Have fun this fall at these local farms | Travel Smart

Autumn in Pennsylvania brings crisp weather, ripe apples for picking, and pumpkins waiting to be carved.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There is something so special about fall in Pennsylvania. Whether it's the leaves changing colors, or the fact that harvest season is upon us, local farms are there to give families their fall fix.

“When that fall weather turns and the apples start to ripen and get really crisp, that is when I think people, in their minds, everything changes,” Farmer Hugh McPherson from Maple Lawn Farms said.

From apple picking, to corn mazes, to hayrides, and to picking pumpkins, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Pennsylvania this fall.

McPherson is celebrating the farm's 25th season and has been preparing all summer for families to come and ring in the change of seasons.

“We’re starting to see people who came as kids, bring their kids, and we’ll see those multi-generational families bring their families for their traditional trip to the farm to pick apples, ride the big tractors and wagons to go get pumpkins...(it's) just get that quintessential fall experience,” McPherson said.

And Pennsylvania is the perfect place to continue those family traditions and celebrate the start of autumn.

Julie Keene, manager at Flinchbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market, wants the farm to be family-friendly for all ages. So, whether you’re one or 101 Keene says there is something that will get you in the fall spirit.

“We wanted something for everyone so whether you’re picking your own flowers from the field, whether you’re getting lost in the corn maze, whether you want that perfect juicy apple right off the tree yourself...or if you’re looking for the biggest pumpkin you can find to carve later for Halloween, we have it here at Flinchbaugh's,” Keene said.

Keene encourages all to come out, make memories with the family, and enjoy what the farm has to offer.