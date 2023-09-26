Need help getting to polls on Election Day? FindMyRidePA can help

FindMyRidePA is a one-stop shop designed to help Pennsylvanians find the most convenient and affordable transportation.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As Election Day draws nearer, some Pennsylvanians may be worried about how they'll get to their polling location to cast their ballot.

For those without a car or other reliable mode of transportation, FindMyRidePA may be able to help. The website was created as a one-stop shop designed to help Pennsylvanians find the most convenient and affordable transportation in their area. It compares Shared Ride, Fixed Route and other transportation options to find what works best for each passenger.

Shared Ride services typically pick passengers up at their home and take them directly to their destinations, like a shuttle bus. Riders are grouped together based on their origin, destination and travel time.

Fixed Routes refer to scheduled routes to consistent locations that typically run on a loop, such as the local bus or train service in a community.

Users who register with FindMyRidePA can log in and enter their travel plans, such as times of departure/return and intended destination, to see what transportation options are available near them. Seniors, persons with disabilities and low income individuals may be eligible for discounted or free services. FindMyRidePA says it will include the specialized services a registered user is eligible for in the list of transportation options it presents.

In some cases, patrons can even book their transportation directly with FindMyRidePA. Otherwise, travelers will be able to print or email themselves an itinerary—which includes an estimate of cost and travel time—for their upcoming trip.

Other transportation options include walking, biking or using a ride share app such as Uber or Lyft.