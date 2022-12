Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of Spruce Street between Hillside and Beachwood roads.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to Middletown Borough Police Department, a water main break is causing icy roadway conditions for drivers.

A large water main break is covering the road with water, which is turning into ice.