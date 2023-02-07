Not your typical x-ray: Dog, frog go through security checkpoints at Harrisburg International Airport

Many people would agree that airports are a zoo, but it's not every day you'll find a dog in an x-ray machine and a toad hitching a ride!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) is happy to help passengers travel with their pets.

However, they don't recommend sending your furry friend through the x-ray machine unless you also happen to be a licensed veterinarian.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials remind pet owners to remove any pets from their carrying cases before sending the carrier through security checkpoints after one owner recently screened their dog along with the bag in which it was traveling.

Oh my! The owner of this little bundle of cuteness sent their dog through the @TSA X-ray unit at the @FlyHIA airport security checkpoint recently. Remove your pet from its carrying case and hold it when you walk through the metal detector. Only a veterinarian should X-ray pets. pic.twitter.com/WR2xxF6v5D — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) February 6, 2023

The TSA says to hold pets while walking through the metal detector to keep them safe.

Stowaways can happen, too—like this little frog who decided to hop on into a passenger's checked baggage.

This stowaway hopped out of a checked bag after it triggered an alarm during @TSA's screening process at @FlyHIA recently. This little creature was toad-aly surprised when he was spotted and he asked for frog-iveness. This find by TSA officers won't be easily frog-gotten. 🐸 pic.twitter.com/pe4LqGGztY — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) February 6, 2023

