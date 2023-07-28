Discover craft breweries on the 2023 Lancaster Ale Trail | Travel Smart

In its second year, the Lancaster Ale Trail features 24 breweries across the county highlighting a deep-rooted craft beer culture.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Take a trip down a hoppy trail in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster Ale Trail, organized by the Lancaster County Brewers Guild, is back for its second year, giving beer lovers a chance to explore breweries across the county.

"This is a beer-drinking area. If you love beer this is a great time for you because there’s just great options everywhere," said Our Town Brewery Co-Founder Rob Tarves. "These guys are making some damn good beer."

Whether you're new or experienced in craft beer, there is something new for everyone to discover on this year's trail.

"That’s the wonderful thing about craft beer, there’s something for everyone," said Cartel Brewing and Blending Owner Adam Chamberland. "The ale trail for a lot of customers was the thing that introduced them to [new] breweries. Some of these customers didn’t even know some of these breweries existed."

After purchasing the $5 ale trail passport, participants complete objectives while visiting 24 of the participating breweries scattered across Lancaster County. There are also prizes ranging from new glassware to a t-shirt to keep trail-goers motivated along the way.

"It helps take that casual conversation that happens every day anyway at the bar, ‘Yeah we are thinking of going to grab a beer somewhere else, where should we go?’ It almost just gives a little more guidance and gives people something exciting to check out," said Tarves.

Participating brewers say it also gives people a chance to learn more about a craft beer culture that is deeply embedded within Lancaster County.

"It gets the community talking about the individual stories of those breweries which obviously creates more memorable experiences," said Chamberland.

Brewers add that being a part of this year’s trail is just as rewarding for them.

"You have to remind yourself, we’re making beer, which is really fun and something I enjoy doing then when I get to do that in the same room [where people are] sitting down and enjoying it, that’s really special," said Tarves.

They also hope participants will take home a memorable experience when they reach the end of the trail.

"I would like for someone to hit all the breweries and just be like that was a really like eye-opening, enjoyable and relaxing experience," said Tarves. "To me, this whole industry is about getting people to connect, relax, enjoy and experience leisure."

A limited number of ale trail passports are still available for purchase at Cartel Brewing and Blending in Lancaster. Participants have until the end of the year to complete the trail.