Trending summer destinations for your next vacation | Travel Smart

Travel expert Edyta Satchell shares the hot spot destinations you'll want to see this summer.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Travel and wellness expert, Edyta Satchell, says that this year’s most popular summer vacation destinations are going to be ones that are easy to access and have lowered their COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“It’s so exciting because the weather is so beautiful in so many parts of the U.S. and outside of the United States and we are just excited to take a break and go on vacation, so it’s time to start planning your next trip now,” Satchell said.

First, the Caribbean is trending as usual, but also Mexico.

"Mexico will be a hot destination not only because of the COVID restrictions which almost don’t exist, but also because there is amazing, beautiful weather, and ease of access,” Satchell said.

For those of you who want to travel overseas, Satchell has a couple European countries on her list that make the perfect spring and summer destinations.

“There are places that don’t require vaccinations like Greece, places that are lifting vaccination requirements like Great Britain, and places that you can go and do sightseeing, and visit friends and family," she said.

If you’re looking for a tropical destination, Satchell suggests:

“Places like the Bahamas, the Maldives, Seychelles, those are the places that are definitely opening up and are welcoming people like us, who are located in the United States, and who are excited and want to travel,” Satchell said.

Satchell’s biggest tip when traveling is to purchase umbrella travel insurance.

“It is an annual insurance that I personally buy every year, which covers me for every single trip I take and allows me to save a lot of money,” Satchell said.

So, if you’re ready to start planning your next vacation, consider these hot spot destinations to enjoy and relax.