Time to check out the Choo Choo Barn | Wandering Weatherman

A 1700 square foot model train layout features over 150 hand-built animated figures and 22 operating trains.

STRASBURG, Pa. — In this week’s edition of Wandering Weatherman, FOX43's Greg Perez checked out one of America's most engaging model train displays: The Choo Choo Barn.

Located in Strasburg, Pa., this historic barn features more than 150 hand built animated figures and vehicles, and 22 operating trains winding through a 1700 square foot display.

The Choo Choo Barn was originally created in 1945 in the cellar of George Groff’s home in Strasburg, where he made the first train display with a Lionel train set.

As you can see now, a ton has changed since the days in the Groff basement.

This barn now displays a miniature version of Lancaster County. You’ll be able to distinctly recognize the Red Caboose Motel and Restaurant, Dutch Wonderland, the Mill Bridge Village, and there’s even an Amish Barn.

You can even watch a house catch on fire and hear the firetruck speed by, spraying the scene with water, skiers go up and down the snow-capped mountain, and an airplane circles overhead.

Modeler Tom Groff adds new animations, buildings, and local scenes every year, meaning the Choo Choo Barn is normally closed annually for a short amount of time.

The Choo Choo Barn is open now, however, and if you're interested in visiting, head to its website here.