Decide to Ride Campaign offers two free $15 Uber vouchers during July 4th holiday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — If you drink, don't drive. The Decide to Ride Campaign is offering two free $15 Uber vouchers for pick up or drop off during the July 4th Holiday.

To access the voucher, click here or scan the attached image.

Drunk driving is still a major problem in the United States. In the last ten years, alcohol-impaired fatalities on the road have plateaued at around 10,000 fatalities annually.

However, recent data suggests that this number has recently increased, making it even more urgent to solve this preventable problem.

Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber announced the launch of a coalition aimed at bringing an end to drunk driving. The coalition's campaign - Decide to Ride, is an initiative focused on changing consumer behavior to prevent drunk driving.

The program’s reach has been expanded by partnering with local police departments, nonprofits, and local businesses encouraging everyone to enjoy alcohol responsibly, have a plan, and decide to ride.