Cruises booking up as travelers get ready to head out

It's been a good year for cruise lines and travel agencies after COVID put a pause on sailing, and it doesn't look like bookings will slow down anytime soon.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Vacation and travel destination pamphlets fill up displays inside the North Penn AAA Travel Agency in Stroud Township. AAA travel advisor Stephanie Mennella says it's a sign that people are once again traveling like they were before the pandemic.

"Travel has been booming. We have not seen this much of a demand since pre-COVID. It's crazy. I think it's just the pent-up energy and everyone, two, three years, no vacations. At least not anything flying, cruise vacations," said Mennella.

Mennella says the biggest industry making a splash is the cruise industry.

This past November, AAA reported that Black Friday was the single largest booking day in their history for many cruise companies, and those bookings are still going strong.

"You have to definitely plan ahead for cruising right now because the ships were operating at a lesser capacity during the restart after COVID, 50 percent for most of them. It gradually increased up to 100 percent, but now it's in full force. One hundred percent, every single ship is full," Mennella said.

If you want to book a cruise for this summer, it's not too late. Mennella says you just can't be picky.

"Pricing isn't going to be the best because people that booked last year for this summer. Definitely go with the deals, but there's still inventory available. You just have to be flexible, be willing to maybe drive to Baltimore, values going out of New York or New Jersey," said Mennella.

While we don't know exactly why so many people are choosing to set sail, Mennella says she believes cruises offer a ton of activities and ports.

"'You get to see multiple places, and you only have to unpack once, so it's easy. You don't need to show proof of vaccination or any negative COVID test to be able to sail," Mennella said. "So people are like, 'OMG, now is the time. I want to go.'"

Mennella's two biggest pieces of advice: book your cruise in advance to get the best deal and buy travel insurance.

