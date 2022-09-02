x
Scheduled York County bridge work delayed

Originally expected to close for repairs at midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, the construction has been delayed to midnight on Thursday, Sept. 27.
Road construction signs (digital enhancement)

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships in York County, has been rescheduled, according to officials at PennDOT

Originally expected to close for repairs at midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, the construction has been pushed back to midnight on Thursday, Sept. 27. The crane needed for the project being unavailable is the cause for the delay. 

A one-and-a-half month detour will be in place while the bridge is demolished. The construction will be accelerated, but the bridge is expected to remain closed until early November. 

A detour will be in place using N. Sherman Street, Route 30, and N. Hills Road. 

The project will be a replacement of the bridge, as well as approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal updates, and other miscellaneous construction. 

Credit: PennDOT

The $6,379,000 project is expected to be completely finished by the spring of 2023. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

Travelers have been asked to find more information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

   

