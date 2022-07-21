Enjoy tasty treats at Lancaster Central Market | Travel Smart

Right in the heart of downtown Lancaster is the Central Market, a beautiful brick building that local vendors have called home since 1889.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Whether it's dinner outside or a snack in a park, there's no better way to celebrate summer than to get out and enjoy good food.

Right in the heart of downtown Lancaster is the Central Market, a beautiful brick building that local vendors have called home since 1889. From an abundance of locally grown produce to an array of prepared foods that represent the cultural diversity of the region, Central Market highlights all that Lancaster County has to offer.

“You can get something West African, next to local produce, to empanadas,” Alissa Calhoun, the assistant manager of the Lancaster Welcome Center told FOX43. “There's a lot of things in there that a person can get.”

One of the popular ethnic food stands is Sa La Thai. It’s owned and operated by the same family that runs a restaurant with the same name just down the street. They serve up authentic spring rolls, dumpling soups, noodle dishes, and curries that keep hungry customers coming back.

“I like to be outside and talking with people. I have to cook to serve myself so why not share my food with customers,” Lyndsey, the store’s owner said.

Whether it’s for a charcuterie board or a sandwich, Lancaster Central Market is also one of the best places to pick up some of the freshest, locally produced meats and cheeses in the area. The cases are fully stocked, so much so that it can be easy to get overwhelmed by all the options, but booth workers know all about each and every product.

“This is a very large case stocked with a bunch of different cheeses and meats,” Jackson Murray, the assistant manager at S. Clyde Weaver said. "What we like to do is give samples. You want to give customers a little taste of something, and nine times out of ten they always come back to get our products.”

People far and wide come to soak up the rich culture that Lancaster has to offer and often stop here at Central Market for a quick bite.

Travis and Christie were visiting from Denver, Colorado. “I grew up in Lancaster County and we're back visiting family, so we just came downtown to hang out and go to the market,” Travis said. “I have a bit of a sweet tooth as you can tell. I got the oatmeal whoopie pie and I also got the cinnamon roll.”

And whether you're satisfying your own sweet tooth or just getting a cup of coffee with a friend, Central Market provides the perfect backdrop.

“The market really is the heart of Lancaster city,” Jackson Murray said. “It's right in the middle, the square is right over there. I think it's really just a nice place for the community to come together.”