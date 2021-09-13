Travel agents say now is the time to book holiday flights

It might feel too early to start thinking about your holiday plans, but travel experts say, you're passing up on some big savings right now if you don't.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — If you're hoping to board a plane to head home for the holidays this year, you might want to book your flight now.

Sally Black owns a travel agency out of her home in Kunkletown. She says this is usually a slow time of year for her. With kids going back to school, many families aren't thinking about their holiday travel plans just yet.

"But it has been a little slower than usual with some of the changes that came out late last week about border crossings. Some of the countries, particularly in Europe, are starting to close down the borders, make it a little tighter," Black said.

Black says, since travel picked back up in the spring, people have been waiting until the last minute to book their trips.

"Because nobody knows what's going on with COVID. But that will work to your disadvantage because if things open up, it's supply and demand, so if things open up, and things get better with COVID, then there won't be seats available, and they'll be at much higher prices."

She says now is the time to make your holiday travel plans while fares are at historic lows.

Some travel experts say we can expect to see the cheapest prices **this week.

Aside from booking your flight, Black says you should check your passport expiration date long before you leave.

"And it's taking anywhere from four to six months to get passports renewed. There's a huge backup in the passport office."