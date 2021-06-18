Best Buds Garden Trail | Travel Smart

In this week's Travel Smart, FOX43's Trenice Bishop tells us about a fun way to explore "Central Pennsylvania’s rich green valleys and tree-sheltered streams."

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Summer is right around the corner, and it's time to get outside.

The Best Buds Garden Trail is a three-day trip, with six stops across the Commonwealth.

One day one, you start your trip with a stop at Hershey Gardens, where you can check out one of their many flower gardens, a butterfly atrium, and even a "bug zone," which showcases "unique insects from around the globe in glass terrariums," according to their website.

Next stop is Liberty Forge Arboretum, where you can observe "over 100 acres of breathtaking views from pristine gardens to impressive collections of trees and plants native to Pennsylvania," according to visitPA.com.

Next, you can grab a bite at Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouses. View even more flowers and plants, and try one (or more) of the assorted desserts: fresh baked cookies, whoopee pies, breads, muffins, and more.

Day two starts with a stop at The Arboretum at Penn State. Finish your trip here with a stop at Penn State Berkey Creamery and try some of the school's famous ice cream. Then, take a trip to Mount Assisi Gardens.

The trail finishes up on day three with a trip to The Arboretum at Penn State Mount Alto, where you can find "more than 1,000 trees representing close to 175 different species were gathered and planted over the past 115+ years," also according to visitPA.com.