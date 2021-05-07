The beauty of Baltimore | Travel Smart

FOX43's Trenice Bishop tells our audience about another travel destination that's not too far away.

BALTIMORE — In this week's Travel Smart, FOX43 Traffic Anchor Trenice Bishop told viewers about another travel destination that isn't too far away: Baltimore.

Everyone knows Baltimore for the crab cakes, or maybe the Inner Harbor, but there's tons to explore in the city that gave us the Star Spangled Banner.

"We are a city of neighborhoods," Al Hutchinson of Visit Baltimore said. "So, we really want people to go to Fort McKinley...and then venture over to Federal Hill and to Fells Point, to Hampden, to Remington, to all the good neighborhoods."

"The Baltimore Museum of Art also has a collection highlighting African American artists and curators," he said.

The whole city is even accessible via the Baltimore Water Taxi system. But traveling throughout the city is even easier with the new BoP pass. According to Visit Baltimore's website, a "bop" is slang for a long walk. The BoP pass "unlocks exclusive deals and discounts to museums, restaurants, shops, and other cultural and historic attractions throughout the city."

He concluded by urging visitors to support local restaurants and businesses, and assuring that the city is adhering to COVID-19 mitigation orders.

"We want to make sure everyone feels welcome," he said.